Tenants respond to juvenile charged with murder in their community

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old is behind bars after the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) connected him to a murder earlier this month.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, a 41-year-old Florida woman named Renee Martino Goin was killed on the evening of April 3. She was pronounced dead by EMS at the Roosevelt Garden Apartments on Presidential Drive.

An OCSO incident report says Goin was shot dead in the back seat of a car. Investigators say she had come from out of town with friends to help a tenant move out.

According to tenants, WIS spoke with on Friday, this was Goin’s first time at Roosevelt Garden.

“I’m getting tired of it, you feel me? I want these kids to be happy. We got to stick our head out the door every three seconds because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Darrius Dwight, a Roosevelt Garden resident.

Dwight was one of many tenants who said this month’s murder was senseless and unfortunate, but not uncommon for the community.

“In Roosevelt Garden in the last three years we’ve had, actually, four murders that I know of,” said a tenant who wished to remain anonymous in fear of harassment from the apartment complex.

Tay told WIS that her 9-year-old witnessed a murder on the property last year. Moreover, Tay said her niece was shot within a unit the night before her high school graduation.

Several tenants walked WIS to a patch of grass and pointed out a spent shell casing from a 9mm.

“I love this community so much. I’ve been out here for a long time… People coming out here jeopardizing the way we live, the things that we go through. And they making it look like it’s everybody out here, when it’s only a certain few people who are the troublemakers,” continued Dwight.

Dwight said an intensified police presence, upgraded surveillance system, and attentive apartment complex is needed to keep everyone safe.

“We have [Roosevelt Garden] on our patrol, we’re out there. Days and nights, there’s going to be someone driving through there. Just someone stopping in to check the grounds. Because it is, it is a place that gives us great concern,” said Chandra Gibbs, Chief of Staff for the OCSO.

Gibbs said investigators have yet to find a relationship between the alleged 15-year-old shooter and Goin. She went on to say it’s highly likely that there won’t be a connection between the two individuals at all.

Gibbs encourages Orangeburg County residents to report what they see to the OSCO. You can call the non-emergency line at 803-534-3550 or the front office directly at 803-531-4647.

