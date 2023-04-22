Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old was arrested after officers believe he was involved in a drive-by shooting in early April.

According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13, 2023.

The teen’s home in Kershaw County was searched in the early morning of April 21, 2023, by the Camden Police Department and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Edward Lee Williams is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury to personal property, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

No one was reported hurt during the incident.

Law enforcement anticipates pressing charges against additional people and says the case is still under investigation.

