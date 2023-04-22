SkyView
State trooper heads home after being shot during traffic stop

L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.
L/Cpl. B.A. Frazier heading home after being injured in the line of duty on April 16.(Trooper Nick Pye SCHP)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway State Trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty headed home on Sunday morning.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face after he was shot when he pulled over a vehicle on US-78 around 3:30 a.m. on April 16 for a speeding violation.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesperson Heather Biance, since the shooting Frazier had been recovering at a hospital.

As he headed home state troopers held a private send-off for him in Charleston on Sunday.

Then Frazier and his family were escorted out of Charleston by multiple law enforcement agencies.

S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop

State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop

