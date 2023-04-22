State trooper heading home from hospital after being shot during traffic stop

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway State Trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty will be heading home on Sunday.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face after he was shot when he pulled over a vehicle on US-78 around 3:30 a.m. on April 16 for a speeding violation.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesperson Heather Biance, since the shooting Frazier has been recovering at a hospital.

As he heads home state troopers are holding a private send-off for him in Charleston on Sunday.

Then Frazier and his family will be escorted out of Charleston by multiple law enforcement agencies.

