SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New York woman sentenced for trying to murder friend with drug-laced cheesecake

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for...
Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.(QUEENS DISTRICT ATTORNEY via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman was sentenced for attempting to murder and steal the identity of a friend who resembles her.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, a Russian national and Brooklyn resident, was convicted in February for offering her friend, Olga Tsvyk, a drug-laced cheesecake with a potent sedative called Phenazepam back in 2016.

Phenazepam is currently sold as a prescription drug in Russia but does not have an accepted medical use in the United States.

Tsvyk was found unconscious the next day in bed surrounded by pills containing the same sedative.

Police said the scene was staged to serve as a cover-up.

Upon returning home from the hospital, Tsvyk found that her passport, work authorization card and other valuables worth more than $3,000 were missing from her home.

Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Wednesday and will likely be deported to Russia after her release, according to her lawyer.

Nasyrova’s attorney said he has filed for a notice of appeal to challenge his client’s conviction and sentence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids
Joshua Rivers charged after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a...
Police: Orangeburg County man charged after meeting undercover detective posing as teenage girl
Fernando Wright, 32, of West Columbia
West Columbia man sentenced in murder of childhood friend, family charged in trial escape attempt
Lanes clear after crash caused closures on I-77 southbound.
Lanes open on I-77 southbound after crash
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.

Latest News

According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden
Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting...
Med spa owner accused of secretly filming female clients in bathroom
Ribbon cutting, key passing for Fisher House
Ribbon cutting, key passing for Fisher House
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site