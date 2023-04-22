SkyView
Motorcyclist dead after Broad River Road collision

A motorcyclist was pronounced deceased after a Friday morning collision in Columbia.
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist was pronounced deceased after a Friday morning collision on Broad River Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Broad River Road and St. Andrews Road.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell says a 2019 Mitsubishi was making a left turn onto Broad River Road from a private drive when a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle struck it.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Prisma Health Richland where the rider was later pronounced deceased due to injuries.

