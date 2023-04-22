SCDOT announces early completion of I-77 South after several days of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced I-77 is now reopened to traffic after multiple days of bridgework.

Drivers that go in that direction will no longer have to take detours to make it to their destinations.

The announcement comes after the weeks-long project closed both the north and southbound lanes.

Completion of the latest phase came a day earlier than SCDOT officials estimated, which was slated for Sunday.

The project focused on the repair and rehabilitation of about 17 bridge decks on I-77 from I-26 to the Bluff Road exit.

Good news! I-77 bridge rehab near Columbia is complete. NB and SB lanes are open. Dedicated crews worked around the clock to finish this accelerated project on time, leaving behind a smooth, sound driving surface. #ProgressIsOurPriority pic.twitter.com/b45807lGIX — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) April 22, 2023

