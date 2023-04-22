SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDOT announces early completion of I-77 South after several days of construction

I-77 now fully reopened after Bridge Rehabilitation Project complete.
I-77 now fully reopened after Bridge Rehabilitation Project complete.(SCDOT Press Twitter page)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced I-77 is now reopened to traffic after multiple days of bridgework.

Drivers that go in that direction will no longer have to take detours to make it to their destinations.

The announcement comes after the weeks-long project closed both the north and southbound lanes.

Completion of the latest phase came a day earlier than SCDOT officials estimated, which was slated for Sunday.

The project focused on the repair and rehabilitation of about 17 bridge decks on I-77 from I-26 to the Bluff Road exit.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids
Joshua Rivers charged after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a...
Police: Orangeburg County man charged after meeting undercover detective posing as teenage girl
Fernando Wright, 32, of West Columbia
West Columbia man sentenced in murder of childhood friend, family charged in trial escape attempt
Lanes clear after crash caused closures on I-77 southbound.
Lanes open on I-77 southbound after crash
Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle...
Richland County deputy bottle feeds newborn kitten

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Storms are moving out with quiet weather the rest of the weekend
2022 McDaniels Golf Classic
WIS’ Judi Gatson and Rick Henry to emcee annual McDaniels Gala
Ceremony for Revolutionary War soldiers at final resting place in Camden, Kershaw County, South...
WATCH: Ceremony held for remains of Revolutionary War soldiers returned to Camden
House bill 4358 focuses on pardoning 20% of inmates convicted of simple marijuana possession...
‘4/20 bill’ aims to reduce incarcerations related to marijuana possession