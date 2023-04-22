FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Storms are moving out with quiet weather the rest of the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The earlier storms we had in the Midlands are moving off to the east with clearing skies developing along with cooler temperatures tonight.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clearing skies and cooler temps tonight in the upper 40s.

Sunny skies and pleasant Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler temperatures arrive Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

The next chance of rain will be on Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Today’s cool front sparked off a few showers and storms across eastern portions of the Midlands but those are moving off to the east and we will have decreasing clouds tonight with temperatures cooling off.

Sunday morning will start off in the upper 40s but with sunny skies highs will warm up into the mid to upper 70s as high pressure builds off the region.

Monday and Tuesday another high pressure will be diving down from the north sending us some cooler air as highs to start the week will only be in the lower 70s.

Our next low pressure system moves into the area on Wednesday producing about a 70% chance for showers throughout the day with temperatures stuck in the 60s.

A few showers could linger into Thursday morning then some sun will try to break out for the afternoon warming highs back into the lower 70s.

Then another system looks to head for the Carolinas on Friday pushing more scattered showers over the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clearing skies and cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with the slight chance for a few showers late in the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers. Highs are on pace to fall back to the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: A few showers in the morning then sun breaking out in the afternoon. Temperatures in the lower 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers, especially through the first half of the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

