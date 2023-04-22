SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Ceremony held for remains of Revolutionary War soldiers returned to Camden

Ceremony for Revolutionary War soldiers at final resting place in Camden, Kershaw County, South...
Ceremony for Revolutionary War soldiers at final resting place in Camden, Kershaw County, South Carolina.(Jeff Diamond)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Today a ceremony was held in honor of Revolutionary War soldiers as their remains made their way back home to Camden.

This ceremony was held to honor the soldiers at their final resting spot at the Camden Battlefield.

The event included military honors for the soldiers from the U.S. and British armies and a flyover by the South Carolina Army National Guard in Apache helicopters.

Also, Governor Henry McMaster was in attended to give a brief moment of words.

At the conclusion of the ceremony and military honors, the fourteen soldiers were buried in the seven locations where they were found on the battlefield.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers return to Camden, honored at Fort Jackson

Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers to make final return to Camden, procession plans announced

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids
Joshua Rivers charged after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a...
Police: Orangeburg County man charged after meeting undercover detective posing as teenage girl
Fernando Wright, 32, of West Columbia
West Columbia man sentenced in murder of childhood friend, family charged in trial escape attempt
Lanes clear after crash caused closures on I-77 southbound.
Lanes open on I-77 southbound after crash
Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle...
Richland County deputy bottle feeds newborn kitten

Latest News

House bill 4358 focuses on pardoning 20% of inmates convicted of simple marijuana possession...
‘4/20 bill’ aims to reduce incarcerations related to marijuana possession
A motorcyclist was pronounced deceased after a Friday morning collision in Columbia.
Motorcyclist dead after Broad River Road collision
The collision occurred on April 15 around 11:35 a.m. on Myrtle Beach Highway.
Victim dies days after collision that injured several others in Sumter County
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden