SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted

Cayce police search for two missing kids.
Cayce police search for two missing kids.(Cayce Police Department (CPD))
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department has announced that Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were safely located.

Officials say the children are in the care of the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) after being found safe in Richland County.

The suspect has not been arrested and anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 888-crime-sc.

RELATED STORY: Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids
Joshua Rivers charged after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a...
Police: Orangeburg County man charged after meeting undercover detective posing as teenage girl
Fernando Wright, 32, of West Columbia
West Columbia man sentenced in murder of childhood friend, family charged in trial escape attempt
Lanes clear after crash caused closures on I-77 southbound.
Lanes open on I-77 southbound after crash
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.

Latest News

House bill 4358 focuses on pardoning 20% of inmates convicted of simple marijuana possession...
‘4/20 bill’ aims to reduce incarcerations related to marijuana possession
A motorcyclist was pronounced deceased after a Friday morning collision in Columbia.
Motorcyclist dead after Broad River Road collision
The collision occurred on April 15 around 11:35 a.m. on Myrtle Beach Highway.
Victim dies days after collision that injured several others in Sumter County
According to police, the teen was part of a drive-by shooting on Stewart Street on April 13,...
Teen arrested and charged as adult in connection with drive-by shooting in Camden