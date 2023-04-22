Cayce police find missing children, suspect still wanted

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department has announced that Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were safely located.

Officials say the children are in the care of the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) after being found safe in Richland County.

The suspect has not been arrested and anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 888-crime-sc.

