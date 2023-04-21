West Columbia man sentenced in murder of childhood friend, family charged in trial escape attempt

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man is facing a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the murder of his childhood friend.

Fernando Wright, 32, of West Columbia was found guilty of Murder, Burglary 1st Degree, and two counts of Kidnapping. He is sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Dominque Harper, 27, of Summerville. He has a second concurrent life sentence on the burglary charge and a 30-year sentence for two counts of Kidnapping.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Harper’s girlfriend was home alone with the couple’s two year-old-son. Investigators said three masked men entered the home through a bedroom window. A security camera showed the three men had entered the property through the backyard.

She was held at gunpoint and her phone was used to lure Harper back to the home. Court records said she was bound by her hands and feet. Harper arrived roughly an hour later.

The woman told investigators her son was placed at the front of the home to lure Harper inside. When the boy called out to him, the attackers kidnapped Harper and used his car to leave the location. His body was located the next day by the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office on Cypress Campground Rd.

Harper was found with his hand tied behind his back. An autopsy revealed he’d been hit on the head multiple times, his injuries were reported to be consistent with shoe patterns. His cause of death was two gunshots to the head.

BCSO later located his stolen vehicle near where his body was found. It had been burned.

Wright became a suspect after Harper’s stolen PS5 was sold four days later by him while using an alias, ‘Rico Mayor.’ Harper’s mother, Victoria Harper told investigators Wright and her son had been childhood friends that had become distant.

She testified Wright had contacted her on Feb. 14, 2021, claiming he could retrieve the stolen console if she paid him $500. Evidence showed he’d already sold the PS5 when he told her this.

A download of Wright’s phone showed he and a co-defendant had planned to rob two people, including Harper. The co-defendant told Wright the best time to rob Harper was when he was with his son.

Cell phone mapping was used by prosecutors. It placed Wright’s phone at Harper’s home just prior to the robbery. It remained in the area for four hours before leaving for Columbia after the murder.

That night Wright texted two women at around 12:22 a.m. saying he’d left his phone in another vehicle. Investigators said he used Google to search for ‘how to unlock a PS5′ and ‘Summerville shooting.’

Nyasha Ationia Symone Bradley, Rashae Tymane Brazill, and Cindy Wright Brazill were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Escape after they brought a change of clothing to the courthouse for Wright during the trial.

DCSO deputies found a handcuff key sewn into the zipper of the pants brought by the women. The women are the mother and sisters of Wright.

Deputies intercepted a handcuff key sewn into the zipper of the pants brought to the courthouse by the three women. (DCSO)

