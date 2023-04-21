“We were devastated,” Family of man murdered in 2002 speaks after killer gets early release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Attorney General is calling for a convicted killer released from prison to be taken back into custody. That’s after he served just 19 years of a 35-year prison sentence.

Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years to life for shooting and killing 22-year-old Carl Smalls Jr. Back in 2003. Investigators say it happened at a private after-party at Club Voodoo on Garner’s Ferry Road. Smalls was found with gunshot wounds to his chest, stomach, and hip.

Another man Ryan Brooks was also arrested and convicted of Smalls’ murder. On Wednesday the 5th Circuit Solicitor filed a motion for court documents related to Price’s early release to be unsealed.

“It’s like we did have justice now I feel like our justice has been ripped away,” said Adrienne Smalls, Carol Smalls Jr.’s sister.

Carl Smalls JR.’s mother father and sister say they’ve lost their trust in the justice system.

“I don’t have a damn bit of faith in the justice system. That’s why I say it’s not the criminal justice system it’s the criminal assistance system. During this whole process coming out to Columbia, dealing with Brooks and Price, I’ve heard time and time again. Rights, rights, rights, they’re rights. They got a right to do this. That’s craziness,” said Carl Smith Jr.’s father, Carl Smith.

Small’s family says it’s been an ongoing fight to get and keep justice. That’s after Price filed for two different appeals after his initial sentencing in 2003.

“We were devastated. We just could not understand it. We did not know what was taking place,” said Carl Smith Jr.’s mother, Lillie Smith.

Fifth Circuit solicitor, Byron Gipson said in a statement, that due process was not followed in the early release of Jaroid Price. Gipson wrote that he was looking to file a motion to reduce Price’s sentence for providing quote substantial assistance to law enforcement, but when trying to file that motion, Gipson learned that Price had already been released in March of this year.

“We get notice the day of that he’s free. He still has 16 years on the books. No probation, no halfway house no ankle monitor. Nothing. It’s like they gave him his clothes and said you’re free. In South Carolina victims have rights. Ours were stripped,” said Adrienne Smalls.

He also wrote that no formal hearing took place where victims would have their right to voice their concerns.

The attorney general went on to say because of that he was filing a motion to have court documents related to Price’s early release unsealed. A hearing was set for Thursday evening but WIS learned the hearing was canceled after the case was turned over to the supreme court.

The Supreme Court ordered those court documents to be unsealed shortly after. Now, the Attorney General is calling on the supreme court to issue a bench warrant for Price to be arrested again.

In a statement from the Attorney General said quote

“While we are still unsure about several circumstances surrounding his release, we are certain Judge Manning’s order is void. This afternoon, we filed a motion asking the court declare his ruling void and issue a bench warrant on Jeroid Price. He absolutely should not have been released from prison, and we need to get him back behind bars as quickly as possible.”

The Attorney General says under state law Price had to serve at least 30 years in prison before being considered for parole. WIS learned today that Ryan Brooks was convicted of manslaughter in connection to Smalls’ death. He was released to a community supervision program in North Carolina back in May 2020.

