Sumter residents experiencing power outages

Lightbulb
Lightbulb(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in the areas of Liberty and Guinard Drive are experiencing power outages.

Sumter Police said a car accident resulted in the outage of power and traffic signals in those areas.

Four homes are also without power, according to Duke Energy.

