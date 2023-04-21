Sumter residents experiencing power outages

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in the areas of Liberty and Guinard Drive are experiencing power outages.

Sumter Police said a car accident resulted in the outage of power and traffic signals in those areas.

Four homes are also without power, according to Duke Energy.

