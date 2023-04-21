Sumter Christian school coach arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter Christian school coach faces charges of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Deputies said Sumter Christian School’s Administration reported to law enforcement on Wednesday, March 15 that 54-year-old Andre Johnson was sending inappropriate text messages to a minor.

The minor told school administrators about the messages because they made her feel uneasy, according to investigators.

Investigators said Johnson sent pornographic images and said to the victim via text that he wished to have sex with her.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a full and in-depth investigation that occurred over many weeks.

Deputies said Johnson surrendered himself on Monday, March 20, and was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was released on a $5,000 surety bond.

