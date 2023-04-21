SkyView
South Carolina Senate unanimously approves state’s $13 billion spending plan

The South Carolina Senate unanimously approved the states $13 billion dollar spending plan.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously approved the states $13 billion dollar spending plan.

The plan will raise the salary of nearly every state employee, build South Carolina’s first veterinary school, freeze in state tuition at colleges and build a state juvenile jail.

There’s about $120 million set side in the budget to help rural districts build schools.

There are a couple differences to be worked out at the Statehouse before the budget heads to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk.

