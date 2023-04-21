Solicitor blasts order releasing convicted murderer early

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday a South Carolina solicitor called the order to release a convicted murderer from prison 16 years early a “sham” and a “travesty of justice”.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe was highly critical of former Richland County Judge Casey Manning’s order to release Jeroid Price early from the New Mexico prison where he was being held.

Pascoe prosecuted Price for the 2002 murder of 22-year-old Carl Smalls Jr., a former University of North Carolina and University of South Carolina football player.

He said he only learned about the release this week after getting a phone call from an investigator.

“He told me, first words out of his mouth, he asked me, why is Jeroid Price out of prison? And I said what are you talking about?” Pascoe said.

Manning signed the order to release Price on December 30, 2022, and he was released in March.

Manning retired on December 31, 2022.

The order was originally sealed. It included an addendum stating that Price had helped the Department of Corrections find an escaped inmate and two affidavits stating he had helped keep corrections officers safe in two different scenarios.

In April, the decision drew the ire of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson who petitioned the state supreme court to unseal the order. Wilson subsequently motioned to have the order ruled void and a bench warrant be issued for Price’s arrest so he may finish his original sentence.

“I’m very confident that his office is pursuing this zealously,” Pascoe said.

Wilson’s motion cited several issues with the order including:

The victim’s family was not notified of any hearing

5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson’s office did not send a motion to bring the case before Manning (which is required by law)

No hearing was scheduled

The judge lacked jurisdiction because no motion was filed

State law requires convicted murders to serve 30 years in prison minimum (Price had served 19)

In an interview with WIS, Pascoe added several concerns of his own.

He began by citing how the order states the issue came before the court after Price’s defense attorney Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland Co.) petitioned.

“These motions are supposed to come before the court by the solicitor, not a defense attorney,” he said.

Pascoe’s second concern was the order states Gipson made a motion to support the sentence reduction. A press release from Gipson refutes this.

He also took aim at the sealing of the order, stating there was no motion or hearing to have it sealed.

“The only reason it was sealed is so the people wouldn’t know that Jeroid Price was released from prison early on this sham order,” he said.

Pascoe further said Manning was not the Chief Administrative Judge in the court and should not have heard the case, to begin with.

He also raised concerns about the evidence provided to show Price’s good behavior.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed Price did report to a third party that an inmate was missing. That third party notified SCDC.

However, the department could not yet corroborate either of the scenarios of Price assisting corrections officers.

The department, however, could report that a former officer who wrote one of the affidavits tried to get on Price’s visitor list after she left the agency. She also lied to the department about being Price’s sister and her previous employment with SCDC.

“Certainly I’d like to know why? Why would anybody do this? Why would you sign this order? Based on this, this is a sham. Not even corroborated by the Department of Corrections. Why would a lawyer-legislator defense attorney even present this to a judge,” he said.

Rutherford did not respond to a request for comment. Attempts to contact Manning were unsuccessful.

