Soda City Live: Monster Jam Heading to Colonial Life Arena

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Colonial Life Arena will transform into a dirt arena for the MONSTER JAM.

Check out tricks and stunts performed by national monster trucks and motocross drivers.

Saturday there will be two shows:

  • Saturday, April 21st at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m., with a pit party at 10:30 a.m.
  • Sunday at 2 p.m. with a pit party at 11:30 a.m.

click here for tickets.

