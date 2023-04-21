Soda City Live: Monster Jam Heading to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Colonial Life Arena will transform into a dirt arena for the MONSTER JAM.

Check out tricks and stunts performed by national monster trucks and motocross drivers.

Saturday there will be two shows:

Saturday, April 21st at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m., with a pit party at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m. with a pit party at 11:30 a.m.

