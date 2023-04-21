Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Circle of R.E.S.T.E. Educators’ Retreat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Teachers and Educators help to build the foundation for future generations of leaders, scholars, and workers.

They give so much, but it can be hard to pour from an empty cup. While there are many rewards from being a teacher, like having a former student tell you how much you’ve impacted their lives, it’s also important that educators know that they are seen and heard.

Circle of R.E.S.T.E is an organization that is led by former educators who realize just how important it is to rest and reset.

R.E.S.T.E. is an acronym for Restorative and Energizing Support for Teachers and other Educators.

Saturday, April 22nd they’ll be able to be poured back into and to relax.

