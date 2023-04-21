Richland County School District One features student musicians at annual Jazz Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One (RCSDO) features student musicians at its annual Jazz Festival to celebrate the genre during National Jazz Appreciation Month.

Families and community members can enjoy the free event at Emily Douglas Park from 4-8 p.m.

Jazz bands from middle schools and high schools across the district are scheduled to perform along with the middle school and high school honors jazz bands.

There will also be a special performance by the Faculty Jazz Band.

Food vendors will be at the event.

The festival will be moved to Hand Middle School in the event of inclement weather.

