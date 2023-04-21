SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County School District One features student musicians at annual Jazz Festival

Richland County School District One (RCSDO) features student musicians at its annual Jazz...
Richland County School District One (RCSDO) features student musicians at its annual Jazz Festival to celebrate the genre during National Jazz Appreciation Month.(MGN)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One (RCSDO) features student musicians at its annual Jazz Festival to celebrate the genre during National Jazz Appreciation Month.

Families and community members can enjoy the free event at Emily Douglas Park from 4-8 p.m.

Jazz bands from middle schools and high schools across the district are scheduled to perform along with the middle school and high school honors jazz bands.

There will also be a special performance by the Faculty Jazz Band.

Food vendors will be at the event.

The festival will be moved to Hand Middle School in the event of inclement weather.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.
Sumter Mall
Chick-fil-A set to close next week as Sumter Mall sees further decline in stores
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly used a stolen I.D. to cash a check.
Lexington police searching for woman who allegedly attempted to use stolen I.D. to cash check
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Several teachers and advocates argue the implementation of state rules on broken teacher...
S.C.’s breach of contract process hampered by delays and questionable enforcement

Latest News

Lower Richland High School Alumni Foundation received an $800,000 Byrne Criminal Justice...
$800,000 grant goes towards Lower Richland Community Cares Project to reduce crime in community
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for isolated storms on Saturday!
Two men are turning to the 2,030 registered voters of Bishopville to decide the city’s future...
Bishopville’s historic mayoral election: Hear from the incumbent, meet the candidate
Bishopville Mayoral Race Heating Up
Bishopville Mayoral Race Heating Up