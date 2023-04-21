SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputy bottle feeds newborn kitten

Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle...
Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle feeding a newborn kitten.(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Richland County deputy took the purrrfect approach to helping his community.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle feeding a newborn kitten.

RSCO said the community can meet Sgt. Brown and other deputies at Pawmetto Life’s Bark to the Park on Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.
Sumter Mall
Chick-fil-A set to close next week as Sumter Mall sees further decline in stores
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly used a stolen I.D. to cash a check.
Lexington police searching for woman who allegedly attempted to use stolen I.D. to cash check
Several teachers and advocates argue the implementation of state rules on broken teacher...
S.C.’s breach of contract process hampered by delays and questionable enforcement
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The South Carolina Senate unanimously approved the states $13 billion dollar spending plan.
South Carolina Senate unanimously approves state’s $13 billion spending plan
Soda City Live: Monster Jam Heading to Colonial Life Arena
Soda City Live: Monster Jam Heading to Colonial Life Arena
Soda City Live: Where to Wander
Soda City Live: Where to Wander
South Carolina workforce sees uptick in March employment report
South Carolina workforce sees uptick in March employment report