Richland County deputy bottle feeds newborn kitten

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Richland County deputy took the purrrfect approach to helping his community.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) shared video on Twitter of Sgt. Garo Brown bottle feeding a newborn kitten.

RSCO said the community can meet Sgt. Brown and other deputies at Pawmetto Life’s Bark to the Park on Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park.

