Police: Orangeburg County man charged after meeting undercover detective posing as teenage girl

Joshua Rivers charged after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a young teenage girl in Lexington.
Joshua Rivers charged after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a young teenage girl in Lexington.(Lexington Police Department (LPD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lexington, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old Orangeburg County man was arrested after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a young teenage girl in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department (LPD), the detective was contacted by Joshua Rivers through social media in early February where online conversations between the two over continued for two months.

Rivers drove to the Town of Lexington on April 3 to meet who he believed was a teenage girl to have sex with her, police said.

He was arrested by detectives and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Rivers is charged with dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, and three counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was given a bond of $12,000 and ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors.

During the investigation, police said Rivers admitted to talking online with underage girls. Detectives believe there may be other victims.

If you have information and would like to report an incident, please contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or by email at ealewine@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

