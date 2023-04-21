SkyView
Orangeburg deputies arrest man out on bond for weapon and drug charges

Devon Jamison, 38, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking cocaine.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 38-year-old Devon Jamison on Friday with charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking cocaine.

Jamison was out on bond at the time of his arrest for similar charges, according to deputies.

“There was an episode of ‘Oprah’ where she points at audience members enthusiastically one by one, and states, ‘You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!,’” the sheriff said. “To paraphrase that, it’s ‘You get a bond, you get a bond! Everybody - no matter how violent - gets a bond.’ This subject was out on bond for weapons violations. And now he’s arrested again on guess what charges?”

Sheriff Ravenell said deputies were conducting a follow-up on Wednesday for a previous domestic violence case at a Marvin Road residence in Eutawville when they saw a man holding a container with a substance in it approaching a vehicle and suddenly returning to the residence after spotting the deputies.

Investigators said the person in the vehicle told deputies she was there to purchase cocaine.

Jamison was taken into custody after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations units executed a search warrant.

Investigators said they discovered an M-16 made to fire as a semi-automatic, clear bags containing 80 grams of cocaine, and a grocery bag that contained U.S. currency.

