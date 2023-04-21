Furry Friend Friday - Sofi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sofi is a 10-year-old Lhasa Apso mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Sofi had a home for her whole life. She was very attached to her mama who passed away. The husband sadly dumped Sofi at a local municipal shelter shortly after his wife’s passing. How heartbreaking!

Sofi is a little diva looking for a special human that can devote themselves to her so they can spend all their time together. She is a very loyal girl that tends to attach closely to one person. Sofi wants to be your little shadow and follow you around everywhere. She would do best in a home with someone who is home most of the time. Sofi loves to take it easy, whether it be cuddling up on the couch for a nap or binge-watching Netflix with you in bed. She is definitely a low-energy girl that likes to take her time. Sofi does well around other dogs but would really prefer to be the queen bee so she can get all the attention she craves. For that reason, she would also like to live in a child-free home.

Sofi is a healthy girl! However, she does have a mass on the side of her neck but it is not malignant. It is just fatty cells. It might need a needle laceration annually to monitor it and make sure it stays that way. Her new owner could also have it removed if desired.

Sofi is one of many homeless pets at Pawmetto Lifeline that need your support of McDaniels Subaru Bark to the Park 2023! Form a team today and set a fundraising goal. Then, invite your friends, family and coworkers to join your team or donate! We will celebrate your success at the event on April 22, 2023 at Saluda Shoals Park with a scenic trail walk with your pup and an After-Pawty loaded with fun for the whole family! Help us save more lives! Learn more and register today at BarktothePark.com!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

