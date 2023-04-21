FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Watch out for a few strong storms Saturday and cooler temps Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day Saturday for Showers and storms.

Showers and storms in place Saturday morning and early afternoon.

Rain is expected to clear out Saturday evening.

Cooler air will arrive Sunday.

The next best chance of rain will arrive Wednesday.



wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A strong cold front will cross the area Saturday and produce showers and storms.

wis (wis)

There is a Marginal risk for most of the Midlands and a Slight risk for the extreme eastern Midlands along I-95 and points east. That means there will be a few strong severe storms for most of the Midlands and a better chance of storms to the east. The greatest threat will gusty winds with downpours and lightning.

wis (wis)

The threat will move away from the area by 5pm and cooler and drier air will arrive Saturday evening.

Sunday morning will start in the upper 40s, as highs reach the upper mid 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure moves in.

Temps are in the upper 40s again for Monday & Tuesday morning as high temps reach the low 70s. Skies are partly cloudy throughout both days. There ould be a few showers late Tuesday night.

wis (wis)

There are better chances of rain with cooler temps Wednesday through Friday of next week. Right now chances of rain are consistently around 60%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and isolated storms. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday & Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered areas of rain. Highs are on pace to fall back to the mid-60s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.