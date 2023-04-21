FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for isolated storms on Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are warm again for Friday and we remain dry, but a cold front comes in Saturday, bringing us isolated showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Highs climb into the mid-80s today under mostly sunny skies.

We could see some showers and storms into a First Alert Weather Day Saturday, as a cold front passes through the region, so eyes on the sky!

Sunday is a little cooler with highs in the upper mid-70s, along with abundant sunshine.

Monday is even cooler with lows in the upper 40s with highs only reaching the low 70s.

There’s a better chance of rain Wednesday through Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the Palmetto State.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy Friday my friends! Southern flow continues for us today, which means our temps will remain warm as highs reach the mid-80s under sunshine.

A cold front will push into the region tomorrow, that will increase cloud coverage, and the wind will increase as well with gusts up to 20-25mph. Lows for the morning are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. The front also brings us some rain showers and a few storms. The risk of severe weather is low, with a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for most of the Midlands, except for our eastern viewing area, into the Pee Dee as well (level 2 out of 5).

Sunday should have lows in the upper 40s, as highs reach the upper mid 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure moves in.

Temps are in the upper 40s again for Monday & Tuesday morning as high temps reach the low 70s. Skies are partly cloudy throughout both days.

There are better chances of rain with cooler temps Wednesday through Friday of next week. Right now chances of rain are consistently around 60%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs at least reaching the mid-80s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and isolated p.m. storms. Highs in the upper 70s with breezy winds.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs nearing 77 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs are likely to be in the low 70s again.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers. Highs are on pace to fall back to the mid-60s.

