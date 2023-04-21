Columbia VA Care System opens Fisher House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHS) held a ceremony for the opening of a center for the families and caregivers of hospitalized veterans receiving treatment at VAHS.

The ceremony for the Fisher House was held Friday morning where officials conducted a ribbon cutting and passing of the key to signify the opening of the facility.

WIS’s Judi Gatson spoke during the event. Other speakers included officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, the City of Columbia and Fisher House Foundation, and Friends of the Fisher House.

The Columbia Fisher House, located at 6439 Garners Ferry Road, is the 94th Fisher House toward the goal of building the first 100 facilities across the country.

