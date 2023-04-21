SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia VA Care System opens Fisher House

Fisher Houses are places to stay for families of veterans who are battling illnesses or injuries.
Fisher Houses are places to stay for families of veterans who are battling illnesses or injuries.(Judi Gatson)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHS) held a ceremony for the opening of a center for the families and caregivers of hospitalized veterans receiving treatment at VAHS.

The ceremony for the Fisher House was held Friday morning where officials conducted a ribbon cutting and passing of the key to signify the opening of the facility.

WIS’s Judi Gatson spoke during the event. Other speakers included officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, the City of Columbia and Fisher House Foundation, and Friends of the Fisher House.

The Columbia Fisher House, located at 6439 Garners Ferry Road, is the 94th Fisher House toward the goal of building the first 100 facilities across the country.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.
Sumter Mall
Chick-fil-A set to close next week as Sumter Mall sees further decline in stores
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly used a stolen I.D. to cash a check.
Lexington police searching for woman who allegedly attempted to use stolen I.D. to cash check
Several teachers and advocates argue the implementation of state rules on broken teacher...
S.C.’s breach of contract process hampered by delays and questionable enforcement
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

Police: Orangeburg County man charged after meeting undercover detective posing as teenage girl
Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids
Fernando Wright, 32, of West Columbia
West Columbia man sentenced in murder of childhood friend, family charged in trial escape attempt
The residential hall, at 700 Lincoln Street in Columbia, is named after the pioneering educator...
USC honors first African American with building name on Columbia campus