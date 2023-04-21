SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids

Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on...
Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on Sunset Boulevard.(Cayce Police Department (CPD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce police search for two children who they said may be in danger because of their young age.

Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on Sunset Boulevard.

Erica Miller-Brown is wanted for custody interference and obstruction of justice.

According to police, a court order issued on April 7 would place the children in emergency protective custody and Miller-Brown refuses to cooperate with police and the Department of Social Services.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 888-crime-sc.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.
Sumter Mall
Chick-fil-A set to close next week as Sumter Mall sees further decline in stores
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly used a stolen I.D. to cash a check.
Lexington police searching for woman who allegedly attempted to use stolen I.D. to cash check
Several teachers and advocates argue the implementation of state rules on broken teacher...
S.C.’s breach of contract process hampered by delays and questionable enforcement
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed documents related to Jeroid John Price’s release on...
Docs: Convicted killer put correctional agency on ‘notice’ about escaped inmate
Joshua Rivers charged after police said he traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a...
Police: Orangeburg County man charged after meeting undercover detective posing as teenage girl
Lanes clear after crash caused closures on I-77 southbound.
Lanes open on I-77 southbound after crash
Executive director of the Luminal Theater Curtis Caesar John talks about special screening of...
Film and a special screening of ‘Picture Taker’ documentary in Orangeburg