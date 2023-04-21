Cayce Police Department searches for two missing kids

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce police search for two children who they said may be in danger because of their young age.

Sabri Brown, 9, and Isaiah Brown, 10, were last seen on April 14 at Lexington Medical Center on Sunset Boulevard.

Erica Miller-Brown is wanted for custody interference and obstruction of justice.

According to police, a court order issued on April 7 would place the children in emergency protective custody and Miller-Brown refuses to cooperate with police and the Department of Social Services.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 888-crime-sc.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.