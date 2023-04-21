SkyView
Aiken suspect arrested in string of suspicious fires

Trevor Williams
Trevor Williams(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators have made an arrest for one of the suspicious fires that occurred on April 17, authorities say.

Investigators have arrested Trevor Williams, 34, a person of interest in the other suspicious fires that occurred on the same day and they are all still under investigation.

Williams has been charged with arson third degree, involving a fire that was set to a gazebo at the Sleep Inn located on Monterey Drive in Aiken. Williams was also charged with driving under suspension, habitual offender, and improper tag. Investigators are no longer looking for the vehicle sent out earlier in the week.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted with this investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Information from the community is vital to helping with investigations. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeTip City of Aiken, SC Government.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

