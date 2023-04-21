$800,000 grant goes towards Lower Richland Community Cares Project to reduce crime in community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lower Richland High School Alumni Foundation received an $800,000 Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program (BCJI) Grant to help combat crime in the area.

According to a press release, the grant will go towards the Lower Richland Community Cares Project to reduce murder, sexual assault, robbery, burglary, larceny and drug dealing/trafficking in the Eastover, Gadsden, and Hopkins communities.

The Lower Richland Community Cares Project is a collaboration with with Richland County Sheriff, Leon Lott, the Richland County Public Library and Recreation Commission, along with local churches.

This is the first time this area has received major federal funding, the release stated.

