SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.(NC Museum of Natural Sciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – Two new species of crayfish were found only in North Carolina and nowhere else on the planet, according to the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Bronwyn Williams, the research curator of non-molluscan invertebrates at the museum, said the new species - the Stony Fork crayfish and the Falls crayfish - can only be found in the upper Yadkin River basin.

According to Williams, they are both highly restricted in their geographic ranges and acclimated to specific environmental conditions.

A news release from the museum states both species were historically lumped in with a widespread species complex called Cambarus species C.

The museum explains a species complex is a group of what is assumed to be closely related organisms that are similar in appearance, making it difficult to separate into a species.

Williams and his colleagues used newly collected data and historic specimens to show the two species were more similar to a big water crayfish group found in the south-central Appalachians of North Carolina.

“From what we can tell, these particular stream captures have not previously been documented either geologically or biologically,” Williams adds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls...
High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.
Sumter Mall
Chick-fil-A set to close next week as Sumter Mall sees further decline in stores
Police are searching for a woman who allegedly used a stolen I.D. to cash a check.
Lexington police searching for woman who allegedly attempted to use stolen I.D. to cash check
Several teachers and advocates argue the implementation of state rules on broken teacher...
S.C.’s breach of contract process hampered by delays and questionable enforcement
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to...
Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
LIVE: Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
Randy Ferriss and Colton Snyder, both 52, have worked together for 26 years at the U.S....
‘World’s smallest office pool’ wins $1M Mega Millions prize
The turtle suffered severe fractures to the upper portion of its shell. The body cavity could...
Turtle recovering after being hit by a car while ‘looking for love’ during mating season
The residential hall, at 700 Lincoln Street in Columbia, is named after the pioneering educator...
USC honors first African American with building name on Columbia campus