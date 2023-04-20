Sumter police warn of vehicle break-in surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter Police Department is advising the community to take extra precautions amid a recent spike in vehicle break-ins.

The department said it has responded to more than 118 auto break-ins since the start of the year. Of the reported cases, 98 were reported since March. Investigators said handguns left in vehicles are the top target for thieves.

Residents are being asked to remove firearms and other belongings from their vehicles and to ensure their cars are locked when parked.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.