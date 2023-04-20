SkyView
Sumter police warn of vehicle break-in surge

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter Police Department is advising the community to take extra precautions amid a recent spike in vehicle break-ins.

The department said it has responded to more than 118 auto break-ins since the start of the year. Of the reported cases, 98 were reported since March. Investigators said handguns left in vehicles are the top target for thieves.

Residents are being asked to remove firearms and other belongings from their vehicles and to ensure their cars are locked when parked.

