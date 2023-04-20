SkyView
Sumter Mall sees decline in businesses

By Ty Wilson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Malls across the country are struggling to keep their doors open and one mall in the Midlands is no exception.

A third of the stores in the Sumter Mall have packed up and left.

Losing stores means losing customers, and money, and ultimately that hurts the city’s tax base.

But the company that owns the Sumter Mall is getting creative and thinking outside the box of what a traditional mall looks like.

Today outside the Sumter Mall there were very few cars and not too much foot traffic.

Most people come to the mall to shop, not Leondra Felder he came to talk to an Army Recruiter.

Leondra Felder says “We talked about future careers, what information I need to bring and how the process, basic training.”

Mall officials say around twenty-one stores are open. Stores like Lens Crafters, Rue 21, Books A Million, Claires, Bath, and Body Works, and others are open for business.

There are 12 vacancies and Chick-fil-A is shutting down its mall location next week.

Elfreda Williams, a Sumter Resident says “My reaction, I am sad, hurt, we come to the mall to go to Chick-fil-A that is terrible that it is shut down.”

Chick-fil-A already opening a new location out on Broad Street. And back at the mall, a new Planet Fitness is about to open soon. And mall officials say an area charter school will be expanding classes taught at the mall.

Still, the Sumter Mall facing challenges.

Resident Pammie Smith says “I buy stuff on Amazon or we pack up the kids and shop in Columbia or Florence.”

