Soda City Live: The World You Left Behind Stage Play

The play will run Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th with various show times at the Harbison Theatre at 7300 College St.(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the saying goes, art imitates life and an upcoming stage play is exploring what happens when “Happily Ever After” doesn’t quite Pan Out.

Audiences will experience a rollercoaster of emotions as WOW productions and WOW Performing arts center present “The World You Left Behind”.

The play will run Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th

with various show times at the Harbison Theatre7300 College St.

April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

April 29 at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

April 30 at 3 p.m.

$37 for general seating$43 for preferred seating

Get tickets here.

