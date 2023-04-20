Soda City Live: West Columbia’s Annual Kinetic Derby Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Get ready to roll and ride for the City of West Columbia’s Annual Kinetic Derby Day.

This family-friendly event aims to spark young minds to tinker and explore.

This year will feature a new slide for the Kids Zone, an obstacle race, and a Kinetic Statue Parade.

Activities will take place near Meeting Street and State Street.

(See map for more)

Click here for more information.

