Soda City Live: South Carolina Philharmonic Master Works Finale “Titans and Outlaws”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- The South Carolina Philharmonic is gearing up to host the 6th and final concert of their Masterworks Series, “Titans and Outlaws”.

This concert will feature the SCP Youth Orchestra as a part of a regular tradition with the program and all of this will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts Saturday, April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

The SCP Youth Orchestra will perform side-by-side with the SC Philharmonic for the first half and will host their very own finale with their Spring Concert the on Sunday.

The Spring Concert will take place at 4 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts Sunday, April 23rd.

