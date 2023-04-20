SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: South Carolina Philharmonic Master Works Finale “Titans and Outlaws”

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- The South Carolina Philharmonic is gearing up to host the 6th and final concert of their Masterworks Series, “Titans and Outlaws”.

This concert will feature the SCP Youth Orchestra as a part of a regular tradition with the program and all of this will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts Saturday, April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

The SCP Youth Orchestra will perform side-by-side with the SC Philharmonic for the first half and will host their very own finale with their Spring Concert the on Sunday.

The Spring Concert will take place at 4 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts Sunday, April 23rd.

The Spring Concert will take place at 4 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts Sunday, April 23rd.
The Spring Concert will take place at 4 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts Sunday, April 23rd.(SODA CITY LIVE)

(see flyers)

For more on the SCP Youth Orchestra, click here.

For more on the SC Philharmonic, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Sumter woman sentenced to federal prison in tax and Covid-19 loan fraud scheme
Lexington Police searching for runaway teenager Aubrey Waters.
Lexington police have found runaway teenage girl
School District Consolidation
Bill would cut number of school districts in SC nearly in half
Food Lion offering mystery gift cards to the first 100 people at newly remodeled stores.
Newly remodeled Midlands area Food Lion stores attracting new customers with mystery gift cards

Latest News

The play will run Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th with various show times at the...
Soda City Live: The World You Left Behind Stage Play
Dawn Corley knows just about everything there is to know about silver, so much that her nick...
Soda City Live: The Charleston Silver Lady
This year will feature a new slide for the Kids Zone, an obstacle race and a Kinetic Statue...
Soda City Live: West Columbia’s Annual Kinetic Derby Day
Soda City Live: "Titans and Outlaws"
Soda City Live: "Titans and Outlaws"