SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers return to Camden, procession honored at Fort Jackson

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The remains of fourteen Revolutionary War soldiers are returning to Camden Thursday. Organizers said the procession and internment includes humvees transporting coffins draped with a flag of each soldier’s service.

RELATED COVERAGE

The procession began Thursday morning in a route that drove past Midlands schools including the Camden Military Academy, Jackson School, Camden Middle School, Camden Elementary School, Camden High School, Montessori School of Camden, Lugoff Elementary School, Lugoff-Elgin Middle and High School, Blaney Elementary School.

The procession headed to Columbia before heading to Fort Jackson at around 1 p.m. Members of the Army assembled to pay their respects. Organizers said the route will pass each public school between Fort Jackson and Camden.

Thursday afternoon the procession is scheduled to arrive at the Historic Camden campus. The remains will lie in repose at the Kershaw Cornwallis House before burial. The full schedule of events can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Sumter woman sentenced to federal prison in tax and Covid-19 loan fraud scheme
Lexington Police searching for runaway teenager Aubrey Waters.
Lexington police have found runaway teenage girl
School District Consolidation
Bill would cut number of school districts in SC nearly in half
Food Lion offering mystery gift cards to the first 100 people at newly remodeled stores.
Newly remodeled Midlands area Food Lion stores attracting new customers with mystery gift cards

Latest News

Funeral procession honored by Fort Jackson
WIS First Alert Weather: April, 20, 2023
The Great Hurricane
The Great Hurricane premiers Thursday night in Columbia.
The Great Hurricane: An immersive opera that premieres tonight!