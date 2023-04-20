Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers return to Camden, procession honored at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The remains of fourteen Revolutionary War soldiers are returning to Camden Thursday. Organizers said the procession and internment includes humvees transporting coffins draped with a flag of each soldier’s service.

The procession began Thursday morning in a route that drove past Midlands schools including the Camden Military Academy, Jackson School, Camden Middle School, Camden Elementary School, Camden High School, Montessori School of Camden, Lugoff Elementary School, Lugoff-Elgin Middle and High School, Blaney Elementary School.

The procession headed to Columbia before heading to Fort Jackson at around 1 p.m. Members of the Army assembled to pay their respects. Organizers said the route will pass each public school between Fort Jackson and Camden.

Thursday afternoon the procession is scheduled to arrive at the Historic Camden campus. The remains will lie in repose at the Kershaw Cornwallis House before burial. The full schedule of events can be found at the link here.

