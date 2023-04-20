SkyView
Orangeburg County 15 year old charged in shooting death of Florida woman

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old is charged with murder and accused of shooting a Florida woman near an apartment complex in Orangeburg County.

Investigators for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) were called to Roosevelt Gardens on Presidential Drive at 8:20 p.m. on April 3.

An incident report said Renee Martino Goin was part of a group helping their friend move out of an apartment.

Investigators found the 41-year-old shot inside the backseat of her friend’s car.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the teen boy was taken into custody on Monday.

He’s being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice after appearing in family court.

Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.

