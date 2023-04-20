Orangeburg County 15 year old charged in shooting death of Florida woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old is charged with murder and accused of shooting a Florida woman near an apartment complex in Orangeburg County.

Investigators for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) were called to Roosevelt Gardens on Presidential Drive at 8:20 p.m. on April 3.

An incident report said Renee Martino Goin was part of a group helping their friend move out of an apartment.

Investigators found the 41-year-old shot inside the backseat of her friend’s car.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the teen boy was taken into custody on Monday.

He’s being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice after appearing in family court.

Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.