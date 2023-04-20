SkyView
Lexington police searching for woman who allegedly attempted to use stolen I.D. to cash check

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly used a stolen I.D. to cash a check.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a woman who tried to cash a check using a stolen identification card.

Officers say on April 4, the suspect attempted to cash a check at a bank on Sunset Boulevard. Authorities added the woman was driving a black GMC sports utility vehicle.

If you have any information on this woman or her whereabouts, please contact Detective Wise at 803-358-1514 or awise@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

