Lexington police searching for woman who allegedly attempted to use stolen I.D. to cash check

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a woman who tried to cash a check using a stolen identification card.

Officers say on April 4, the suspect attempted to cash a check at a bank on Sunset Boulevard. Authorities added the woman was driving a black GMC sports utility vehicle.

If you have any information on this woman or her whereabouts, please contact Detective Wise at 803-358-1514 or awise@lexsc.com.

