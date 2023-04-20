High school coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies report a Sumter County high school coach has been arrested in connection with sexual misconduct of a minor and other charges.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that Crestwood High School Girls Basketball Coach, 54-year-old Tony Wilson, harassed and sexually assaulted two juvenile students.

The Sumter County School District placed Wilson on administrative leave after the reports and began an investigation. Detectives say Wilson was arrested after an in-depth investigation determined the integrity of the case and the safety of the students.

Deputies said there were also extensive efforts to ensure any other victims were identified.

Wilson is being charged with third-degree assault and battery, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18, and two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Wilson surrendered himself to deputies and was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was later released on a $75,000 surety bond.

