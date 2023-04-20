The Great Hurricane: An immersive opera that premieres tonight!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Taking opera to art theatres around the nation - immersive opera, The Great Hurricane is coming to the Columbia Museum of Art - tonight.

Immersive opera is a production similar to a flash mob where it blurs the line between performer and audience by having musical performers move amongst the audience and through various galleries in a museum.

In our capital city tonight, you can enjoy the world premiere of The Great Hurricane.Nathan Felix is the composer and director of The Great Hurricane. Kay Marion is a soprano in the immersive opera and James Allen is a tenor. Kay and James are students at the University of South Carolina. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS TV Midday to invite the community to enjoy the experience.

The world premiere of The Great Hurricane, a new immersive opera, premieres tonight at 6:30 at the Columbia Museum of Art. The performance lasts an hour. A reception with beer, wine, and snacks will be in the Columbia Museum of Art Reception Gallery after. That goes till 8 p.m. The Columbia Museum of Art is located at 1515 Main Street in downtown Columbia.

