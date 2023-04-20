Former political consultant convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The owner of a former political consulting firm with ties to high-level South Carolina Republicans entered an Alford plea on Wednesday morning in front of a grand jury after being convicted on four counts of perjury and two counts of obstruction of justice.

The state said in court that 78-year-old Richard Quinn, Sr. used his consulting firm Richard Quinn and Associates to help violate state ethics laws and enrich his company. The firm is connected to several dozen high-profile government officials such as Gov. Henry McMaster, Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

An Alford plea means a defendant believes they are innocent but pleads guilty due to the likelihood of a guilty verdict.

Quinn will serve 18 months on home detention under the supervision of Richland County, according to Judge Carmen T. Mullen.

Quinn along with Richard Quinn, Jr., Tracy Edge, John Courson, and James Harrison were all indicted on various charges in October 2017 stemming from the ongoing State House investigation.

While Quinn plead guilty to the charges in Richland County, Spartanburg County’s Seventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette was appointed to represent the State as a special prosecutor on this matter in 2021.

The crimes of perjury and obstruction of justice heard in court are a result of Quinn’s testimony in front of the State Grand Jury on April 20, 2018, and May 7, 2018, officials said.

