FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We remain warm & sunny until Saturday storm chances

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today and tomorrow with come with warmth and sunshine again, but storm chances are returning on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES.

  • Highs bump to the upper 80s for our Thursday as plenty of sunshine remains in place.
  • Few clouds will mix in later on tomorrow, but conditions will not be cooling off.
  • Expect scattered showers to return Saturday with isolated storms possible, as a cold front presses into South Carolina.
  • Sunshine returns as highs settle just above 75 on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A good Thursday morning my friends! Our blue skies are going nowhere as we continue on into the work and school week.

We will see more sun & warmth today and tomorrow, as humidity levels creep back up a bit. Highs respectively will be in the upper and upper mid-80s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep across South Carolina into Saturday, bringing us scattered showers with isolated p.m. storms around.

We are currently in a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather by the NWS Storm Prediction Center for Saturday as well.

Drier and cooler air with return for a mainly sunny Sunday, with highs around 75-77 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A good deal of sun with likely highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy into the afternoon with highs in the upper mid-80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and a few storms around. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs nearing 77 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low-mid 70s.

