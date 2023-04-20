FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We remain warm & sunny until Saturday storm chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today and tomorrow with come with warmth and sunshine again, but storm chances are returning on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Highs bump to the upper 80s for our Thursday as plenty of sunshine remains in place.

Few clouds will mix in later on tomorrow, but conditions will not be cooling off.

Expect scattered showers to return Saturday with isolated storms possible, as a cold front presses into South Carolina.

Sunshine returns as highs settle just above 75 on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A good Thursday morning my friends! Our blue skies are going nowhere as we continue on into the work and school week.

We will see more sun & warmth today and tomorrow, as humidity levels creep back up a bit. Highs respectively will be in the upper and upper mid-80s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep across South Carolina into Saturday, bringing us scattered showers with isolated p.m. storms around.

We are currently in a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather by the NWS Storm Prediction Center for Saturday as well.

Drier and cooler air with return for a mainly sunny Sunday, with highs around 75-77 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A good deal of sun with likely highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy into the afternoon with highs in the upper mid-80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and a few storms around. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs nearing 77 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low-mid 70s.

