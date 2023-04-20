FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Expect a few showers and storms Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are warm Friday and we remain dry, but a cold front comes in Saturday and brings a better chance of showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Mid 50s for Friday morning with clear skies.

We climb into the mid 80s Friday with mostly sunny skies.

We could see some showers and storms Saturday as the front passes through, chances are near 60%.

Sunday is cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday is even cooler with lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the low 70s.

There’s a better chance of rain Wednesday through Friday as a low pressure system arrives.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Skies are clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s as high pressure sits to our east.

Southern flow continues Friday, which means our temps will remain warm as highs reach the mid 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Saturday a cold front nears and that increases cloud coverage and the wind will increase as well with gusts up to 20 to 25mph. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. The front also brings a 60% chance of rain and a few storms. The risk of severe weather is low, with a marginal risk (level 1) for most of the Midlands and a slight risk (level 2) for the Pee Dee and Lowcountry.

Sunday we have lows in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure moves in behind the front with the cooler and drier air.

Temps are again in the upper 40s Tuesday morning and high temps reach the low 70s. Skies are partly cloudy throughout the day and there’s a 20% chance of a few showers by the afternoon.

There are better chances of rain with cooler temps Wednesday through Friday of next week. Right now chances of rain during this time are near 50-60%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs reach the mid 80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and a few storms, near 60% chance. Highs in the upper 70s and breezy winds.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs nearing 76 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers, cooler as highs only reach the mid 60s.

