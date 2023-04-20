SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Expect a few showers and storms Saturday

By Adam Clark
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are warm Friday and we remain dry, but a cold front comes in Saturday and brings a better chance of showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES.

  • Mid 50s for Friday morning with clear skies.
  • We climb into the mid 80s Friday with mostly sunny skies.
  • We could see some showers and storms Saturday as the front passes through, chances are near 60%.
  • Sunday is cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
  • Monday is even cooler with lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the low 70s.
  • There’s a better chance of rain Wednesday through Friday as a low pressure system arrives.
wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Skies are clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s as high pressure sits to our east.

wis
wis(WIS)

Southern flow continues Friday, which means our temps will remain warm as highs reach the mid 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Saturday a cold front nears and that increases cloud coverage and the wind will increase as well with gusts up to 20 to 25mph. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. The front also brings a 60% chance of rain and a few storms. The risk of severe weather is low, with a marginal risk (level 1) for most of the Midlands and a slight risk (level 2) for the Pee Dee and Lowcountry.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Sunday we have lows in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure moves in behind the front with the cooler and drier air.

wis
wis(WIS)

Temps are again in the upper 40s Tuesday morning and high temps reach the low 70s. Skies are partly cloudy throughout the day and there’s a 20% chance of a few showers by the afternoon.

wis
wis(WIS)

There are better chances of rain with cooler temps Wednesday through Friday of next week. Right now chances of rain during this time are near 50-60%.

wis
wis(WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs reach the mid 80s.

Saturday: Peeks of sunshine with scattered showers and a few storms, near 60% chance. Highs in the upper 70s and breezy winds.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies with highs nearing 76 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs are in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers, cooler as highs only reach the mid 60s.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Sumter woman sentenced to federal prison in tax and Covid-19 loan fraud scheme
Lexington Police searching for runaway teenager Aubrey Waters.
Lexington police have found runaway teenage girl
School District Consolidation
Bill would cut number of school districts in SC nearly in half
Food Lion offering mystery gift cards to the first 100 people at newly remodeled stores.
Newly remodeled Midlands area Food Lion stores attracting new customers with mystery gift cards

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: April, 20, 2023
WIS First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 4/20/23
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather