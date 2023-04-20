Carowinds implements new chaperone policy for 15 years old and under

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New rules are coming to Carowinds this weekend for those 15 years old and younger. It’s part of an effort to ensure the safety of guests at the park following an increased number of incidents of ‘unruly and inappropriate behavior’ across the industry, according to Carowinds.

“All guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than ten (10) guests ages 15 or younger per day,” according to a statement from the park.

School trips and other youth-oriented activities are still required to abide by the policy.

“A chaperone policy still applies to prescheduled company events and school groups. If you purchased tickets through our Group Sales department and have questions, please contact your Group Sales representative,” the park’s press release states.

The new policy starts on April 22, 2023, and Carowinds highlights their behavior policy included below.

The following behaviors or acts are not permitted:

Carrying firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind and any other prohibited item. Carowinds reserves the right to prohibit any items at their discretion.

Unsolicited photographing or video recording that disrupts a guest’s experience or interferes with park operations

Unruly or disruptive behavior that interferes with guests’ enjoyment of the park including running, the incitement of running, and blocking midways and exits.

Fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal and physical assaults

Acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests’ experience

Harassing/threatening behavior, sexual misconduct, or lewd behavior including inappropriate interaction with park guests or associates

Offensive language or gestures

Clothing with offensive language, obscene gestures/graphics, or nudity or clothing that does not sufficiently cover undergarments

Intoxication or substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Smoking/Vaping is not permitted inside the park

Entering restricted areas including but not limited to ride Danger Zones and behind-the-scenes areas

Line Breaking- includes leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line

Theft of any kind

Selling park tickets or soliciting and distributing literature not sponsored by the park

Refusing to follow verbal or printed instructions or cooperate with park personnel or security

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.