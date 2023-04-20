SkyView
Band featuring star Murdaugh prosecutor to play in Upstate

Prosecutor Creighton Waters asks Alex Murdaugh to remember a specific time he lied to a...
Prosecutor Creighton Waters asks Alex Murdaugh to remember a specific time he lied to a client’s face during Murdaigh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool(Pool)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Creighton Waters gained fans worldwide when he led the team that prosecuted Alex Murdaugh - but he’s not just a star in the courtroom.

When he isn’t busy as the chief prosecutor for the state’s grand jury, he plays lead guitar for the electric group Sole Purpose Band, which will kick off Gaffney’s Spring Concert Series in May. Sole Purpose Band is described as playing an “eclectic blend” of acoustic and electric funk, soul, rock, country, R&B, pop and more.

Waters also plays with a Columbia-based group, similarly described as “genre-spanning,” called Lighten Up Francis. He said his love of guitar took a backseat leading up to and during the six-week murder trial that gripped millions.

Fans can see him back in the groove on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at Henry L. Jolly Park in Gaffney for the launch of the City of Gaffney’s free concert series.

