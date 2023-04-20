Band featuring star Murdaugh prosecutor to play in Upstate

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Creighton Waters gained fans worldwide when he led the team that prosecuted Alex Murdaugh - but he’s not just a star in the courtroom.

When he isn’t busy as the chief prosecutor for the state’s grand jury, he plays lead guitar for the electric group Sole Purpose Band, which will kick off Gaffney’s Spring Concert Series in May. Sole Purpose Band is described as playing an “eclectic blend” of acoustic and electric funk, soul, rock, country, R&B, pop and more.

Waters also plays with a Columbia-based group, similarly described as “genre-spanning,” called Lighten Up Francis. He said his love of guitar took a backseat leading up to and during the six-week murder trial that gripped millions.

Fans can see him back in the groove on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at Henry L. Jolly Park in Gaffney for the launch of the City of Gaffney’s free concert series.

Hardly even touched it. Definitely the least I’ve played guitar over a period of time since I got my first one at fifteen. pic.twitter.com/Fl8t8BLKDh — Creighton Waters (@CreightonWaters) March 4, 2023

