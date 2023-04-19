Watch: Richland County leaders hold press conference on Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County leaders announced Tuesday they will discuss actions the County is taking to improve conditions at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center via a press conference.

Speaking at the press conference will be Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright.

Officials said also to be discussed in the conference will be the county’s submitted action plan to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

