SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Watch: Richland County leaders hold press conference on Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County leaders announced Tuesday they will discuss actions the County is taking to improve conditions at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center via a press conference.

Speaking at the press conference will be Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright.

Officials said also to be discussed in the conference will be the county’s submitted action plan to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

You can watch the live stream live via our youtube.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Matthew Williamson helped his wife deliver their daughter on the side of I-20 in Lexington...
‘My adrenaline was definitely pumping’: Dad delivers baby on the side of I-20 in Lexington County
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop
Sumter woman sentenced to federal prison in tax and Covid-19 loan fraud scheme
Daniel Goodwin, Jr. (left) and Andre Daniels (right) were arrested in connection to an early...
Two men arrested in connection with early morning April shooting

Latest News

Lexington Police searching for runaway teenager Aubrey Waters.
Lexington police searching for runaway teenage girl
Watch: Richland County leaders hold press conference on Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Midweek heat is on the increase!
City Councilmember Joe Taylor Jr. dies
City of Columbia honors late Councilman Joe Taylor