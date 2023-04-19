WATCH: DHEC’s briefing on PFAS Surface Water Monitoring Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the agency’s Surface Water Monitoring Project for PFAS chemicals.

Officials say the environmental affairs director Myra Reece, bureau chief and bureau of water Jennifer Hughes and bureau of water environmental scientist Matt Baumann will be speaking at the briefing.

