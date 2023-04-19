VIDEO: Vehicle fire on I-26 delays traffic near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A vehicle fire on I-26 is delaying traffic Wednesday afternoon. SCDOT reported as of 2:19 p.m. the left lane was closed after a vehicle caught fire. The site of the delay is located roughly two miles east of Exit 91-South Carolina 49-Chapin.

Vehicle on fire; I-26 EB: 2 mi E of Exit91, lft ln clsd, Ocrd: 2:12PM. https://t.co/MZuwdX9TeF | 2:17P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) April 19, 2023

