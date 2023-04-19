SkyView
VIDEO: Vehicle fire on I-26 delays traffic near Chapin

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A vehicle fire on I-26 is delaying traffic Wednesday afternoon. SCDOT reported as of 2:19 p.m. the left lane was closed after a vehicle caught fire. The site of the delay is located roughly two miles east of Exit 91-South Carolina 49-Chapin.

