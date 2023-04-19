SkyView
Sumter School District board approves new employee stipends

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - In a Tuesday school board meeting, school officials agreed to approve a two thousand dollar retention stipend.

The stipend will go into effect for returning full-time employees for the next school year.

Part-time employees will receive a one thousand-dollar retention bonus.

Last year the stipends were a thousand for full-time employees and five hundred for part-time employees.

