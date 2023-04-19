Sumter School District board approves new employee stipends

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - In a Tuesday school board meeting, school officials agreed to approve a two thousand dollar retention stipend.

The stipend will go into effect for returning full-time employees for the next school year.

Part-time employees will receive a one thousand-dollar retention bonus.

Last year the stipends were a thousand for full-time employees and five hundred for part-time employees.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.