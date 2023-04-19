Soda City Live: The Therapy Place Shares Expansion Details and Upcoming Events

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-April is Occupational therapy awareness month

The Therapy Place is a local nonprofit that aims to provide occupational therapy, physical therapy along with speech and language therapy services and SO MORE for children with special needs.

They have several athletes from the University of South Carolina to host the Gamecock games with children Sunday, April 23rd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and their annual Miracles i Motion 5K Walk, Run, and Roll.

(See flyers for more)

For more information on the Therapy Place, Click here.

